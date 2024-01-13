FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a man nearly escaped a crash while gathering mail Tuesday, a neighborhood attempted to take matters into its own hands.

In a video that has since gone viral, Ruben Almaraz was collecting mail outside his house when a car spun out of control after crashing at the intersection of Tulare and Minnewawa Avenues next to his home.

Almaraz says the two-way stop is a huge problem, with drivers on Tulare Avenue speeding constantly. Neighbors hoped the viral video could help them get a four-way stop sign at that intersection instead of the two-way one they have now.

However, just recently neighbors reported someone made a fake, makeshift stop sign to put on this two-way stop and planted it overnight.

COURTESY: Ruben Almaraz

And while the makeshift solution had some drivers obeying the sign, a worker for the county reportedly took the sign down Saturday morning.

Councilmember Luis Chavez reached out to Almaraz after the video went viral and said he is working on sending public works crews out to do a study.

The neighborhood continues to advocate for the installation of stop signs at the intersection.