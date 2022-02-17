Neighbor helps extinguish kitchen fire in Visalia home, fire crews say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A next-door neighbor helped extinguish a fire at a home in Visalia on Wednesday morning, according to Visalia Fire Department officials.

Just after 10:00 a.m., fire crews responded to the 2500 block of North Bradley Street in Visalia for report of a residential structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters say light smoke was seen coming from the kitchen of a single-story house. Fire crews say they learned a fire had begun in the kitchen but noticed the fire had already been extinguished although it was still smoldering.

According to Visalia Fire Department officials, crews learned that the resident’s next-door neighbor had heard the home’s smoke alarm go off and saw smoke coming from the house.

Firefighters say the neighbor used a garden hose to extinguish the fire through an open door he saw at the residence.

Authorities say the resident’s dog was home at the time of the fire but was safely removed from the house and taken next door.

According to fire crews, around $11,000 of damage was done to the structure and contents inside the home. Officials say around $260,000 of the property was saved.

No injuries were reported by officials and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.