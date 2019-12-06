Neighbor comes to the rescue during a suspected robbery

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg after he stepped in to protect his neighbor during a suspected home invasion, according to Fresno Police.

The series of events took place at a home on the corner of Safford and Thomas around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

“What we know right now is that this was not a random event,” Fresno Police Lt. Joe Alvarez.

“The individuals came here for a specific reason, which we are still looking at.”

Police said the owner was inside when she heard a noise outside. That is when police said two suspected robbers were breaking into the home. Security footage from a home across the road shows them outside the fence.

“She ended up running out and she was confronted by them,” said Alvarez.

Police said the robbers strong-armed their way into the home, that’s when two neighbors decided to get involved.

“Two neighbors tried to stop them. One of the neighbors picked up a 2-4 and tried to detain them. When the suspect pulled a gun and shot our victim in the leg,” said Alvarez.

The neighbor who was shot was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover. Police continue to locate the suspects, who escaped in a nearby alley.

It is unclear if the suspected robbers and homeowner knew each other.

