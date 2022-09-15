FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In honor of Child Passenger Safety Week taking place September 18-24, the Fresno Police Department will be helping parents and caregivers with installing child safety seats.

On September 20, the Fresno PD will have certified child passenger safety technicians available at 2323 Mariposa Mall to check car seat installations. The technicians will be able to teach parents and caregivers how to install car seats correctly, as well as educate them on the proper seat based on the child’s age and size. You can schedule an appointment with Officer John Belli at (559) 621-5059.

Fresno PD will also host a Car Seat Check event for National Seat Check Saturday on September 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46% of car seats are misused.

California law requires all children under 2 years old to ride in a rear-facing car seat unless the child is 40 or more pounds or is 40 or more inches tall. Parents are encouraged to keep their children in the rear and forward-facing seats as long as possible. Children 8 and older that are at least 4 feet, and 9 inches tall may ride in the back seat of a vehicle in a properly fitted safety belt.

To learn more about the Fresno Police Department car seat program, contact Officer Belli at (559) 621-5059, John.Belli@Fresno.gov.

To search for car seat programs in your country, visit the OTS website. You can also contact your local CHP Area Office to schedule a free child safety seat inspection.