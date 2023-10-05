HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The city of Hanford announced Thursday that its city hall is now a certified passport facility.

They will start accepting passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State starting next week.

U.S. citizens who are planning to travel internationally may apply for passports on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Hanford City Hall, located at 319 North Douty Street.

Applications are accepted by appointment only. For more information on what to bring to your appointment, visit the city of Hanford’s website.