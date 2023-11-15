HANDFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking to visit the wine vineyards of Paso Robles or breathe in the ocean air at Grover Beach but don’t want to drive? Amtrak San Joaquin’s Route 18 has got you covered.

Route 18 connects riders to Visalia, Hanford, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria. This provides opportunities for those who do not want to drive or are unable to drive to catch a ride and take in the sights.

Through Route 18 riders can visit popular spots like the Madonna Inn, Tachi Palace Casino Resort, Hearst Castle, and much more.

Amtrak San Joaquin now offers bus-only tickets with various amenities included such as reclining seats, free Wi-Fi, restrooms, and outlets. Discounts on tickets are also offered daily to families, seniors, students, passengers with disabilities, and more.

Those interested in buying tickets or seeking more information regarding bus routes can visit the Amtrak San Joaquin website.