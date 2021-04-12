Need a job? Me-n-Ed’s wants to fill over 100 job vacancies

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Me-n-Ed’s pizzeria is holding two job fairs this week to fill over 100 job vacancies at its family of restaurants – with opportunities for attendees to be hired on the spot.

Tuesday’s job fair starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m., and takes place at the Me-n-Ed’s Coney Island Grill in Fresno’s River Park (175 E Via Del Parque). Thursday’s job fair also starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m., and takes place in Clovis at the Me-n-Ed’s On-Tap at 3150 Fowler Avenue.

As well as positions at Me-n-Ed’s, jobs will be available at Piazza Del Pane and Blast and Brew restaurants.

Attendees are asked to bring their resumes. The group says the available positions are not seasonal or temporary. For more information, click here.