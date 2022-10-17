Successful professional casual man gesturing and checking cellphone messages towards city skyline. Entrepreneur enjoys success in job.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a job? This is the opportunity, the City of Fresno Job Fair is happening next week.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno Street).

City officials say there are many jobs open – with competitive pay, benefit packages, retirement, and flexible schedules.

The event will have food trucks, city vehicles, equipment, and city representatives to inform those interested about the opportunities available.

Free parking will be available in the Promenade Lot adjacent to Fresno City Hall.