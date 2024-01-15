FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nearly 90 volunteers from Kaiser Permanente and HandsOn California partnered together at the Poverello House to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. for the MLK Day of Service.

Organizers say the volunteers made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, prepared and served lunch, sorted clothing as well as giving out first aid kits.

“Martin Luther King’s whole life was about giving and serving others, fighting for justice and what was right,” said Zach Darrah, CEO of the Poverelleo House. “So it’s amazing to see people come down on their day off. It’s cold and foggy today, they can be at home in bed in their pajamas, but they are here serving others.”

All the volunteers also contributed to beautification projects on the property.

The event took place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.