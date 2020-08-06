Nearly 300 murals in Fresno County are put on interactive map helping the murals be seen

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno is known for being vibrant and culturally diverse as nearly 300 murals can be found throughout Fresno County. A group called Creative Fresno is helping these murals be seen.

Georgine Sullivan is head of the mural project for non-profit Creative Fresno. Whenever she’s driving, she says she’s looking for murals that help put together a mosaic that showcases the Valley’s diversity.

“Murals has been one of our successes and we’re kind of well known for our knowledge on murals,” said Sullivan.

It’s taken around four years to find the 291 murals posted on Creative Fresno’s interactive map. Sullivan says these works of art are often literally a sign of the times.

“Something with murals is that they are quite often a statement of society. So the artists are making statements about current affairs, current social mores and they use this art to do that.”

Fresno recently was cited by the publication “Thrillist” for one of the top eleven cities in the nation for street art. Fresno has become a magnet for great talent.

“So many really really talented artists, some of them will travel all over to do their artwork and still make their home here in Fresno which is really cool,” said Sullivan.

One of those local artists known as “Super” has at least 35 murals around Fresno.

“I’ve always focused on what may unite. Anything that can bring us together as far as it can be of a mural of a fallen soldier there’s a lot of opportunity out here, there’s a lot of unity, there’s a lot of community support,” said Super.

Super says art is important in so many ways visually and emotionally.

“I feel like the message behind it is always a reminder and it makes a great location too. To go out and take pictures by it and you know share your thoughts of how you felt about it.”

If there’s a mural that you’ve seen around town not listed with Creative Fresno, you can submit a request to get it on the map.

