Nearly 300 bikes given to children during Coarsegold community event

COARSEGOLD, California (KGPE) – For the fourth year, G’ma and Pappa’s Motorcycle Apparel Shop and Bikers for Christ hosted its annual “Christmas in the Mountains Bicycle Giveaway.”

The event was held at the Coarsegold Community Center where nearly 300 children got a brand new bike. Families enjoyed a pancake breakfast while they were there. Organizers say local business and other sponsors helped them collect $18,000 to put on the event.

One of the kids riding away with a new bike is 11 year old Colby. His mother says he has autism and has a hard time riding a two wheel bike. Saturday morning he was surprised with a custom made bike with three wheels so he could experience riding a bike.

