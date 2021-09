CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Pacific Gas & Electric is reporting a power outage affecting nearly 1,000 customers in Clovis.

996 customers are without power in the area of Bullard Avenue, west of McCall Avenue.

The status of the outage can be found here.

The outage was reported at 8:56 p.m. Thursday night, with an estimated restoration time of 11:30 p.m.

Utility crews are on their way to address the outage, as they investigate its cause.