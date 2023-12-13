FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Community Regional Medical Center received a huge donation of toys and books on Wednesday and will be delivering these gifts to pediatric patients.

The donation was from the Founder Club. This group says they aim to help patients, families, and health-care providers.

“So these toys are amazing they will go to all of our pediatric units throughout the hospital. So our patients that are staying overnight. Ages all the way from newborn to all the way to 21-years old,” said Danielle Staff, Child Life Specialist at Five Central Pediatric Units.

Nearly 100 gifts were recently collected for the donation drive according to organizers of this event and patients will soon be delivered a special surprise.