Near citywide power outage in Reedley affects about 3,000 PG&E customers

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — About 3,000 customers in Reedley were affected Thursday morning by a near citywide power outage, according to the Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

The outage was reported around 6:30 a.m. and affected 2,830 customers, the utility reported on its outage map.

PG&E reports the outage was caused by an equipment issue. Power is expected to be restored by 4 p.m.

