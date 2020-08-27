NBA playoff games postponed as players protest racial injustice

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Professional athletes made the strongest statement yet in the fight against racial injustice Wednesday.

The NBA postponed playoffs for the day after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their game.

The move comes days after the police shooting of Jacob Blake sparked nationwide outrage.

“That’s the big thing. — They stopped playing over this issue. That brings notice, all of a sudden the media outlets and the news are talking about it. It creates a discussion and that’s what you want around this is a discussion on how can we make it better,” Marc Q. Jones a Fresno State Men’s Basketball analyst said.

All three NBA playoff games were postponed.

The Bucks players refused to leave the locker room to play game 5 against the Orlando Magic.

Many supporters said anything bringing awareness to injustice is beneficial.

“I think we really have to look into the systemic racism that exists in our country. I mean our founding fathers were all white males. I mean from the very beginning there is a bias that’s inherent in our country, that is in our laws and that goes throughout the nation,” Colton Dennis who runs a nonprofit and is part of the Black Lives Matter Mural Committee in Merced said.

NBA players from multiple teams have been voicing their opinion saying not enough is being done and they’re fed up. Owners, coaches, and others joined in solidarity standing behind players fighting for change.

“For them I think it’s a huge notion for them to make the united stand that we will not play. We still arent being heard things are still happening. We look at what’s going on inside of our communities and it’s still excuses being made,” Chris Milton SCCCD Board of Trustees Candidate said.

Other professional leagues including Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer also joined Wednesday’s protest.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.