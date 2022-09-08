CASTIAC, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Those traveling the I-5 should take note that CalTrans has begun repairing the roadway following the Route Fire, and that could mean lengthy delays for drivers.

Officials with CalTrans are putting the word out to motorists that beginning Thursday all lanes of northbound I-5 will be closed overnight at Hughes Lake Road from 10 p.m. until 10 a.m. Friday, and for four nights next week. Northbound traffic will be turned around at the gate, and southbound I-5 will only have one lane open.

These types of closures are estimated to continue until mid-November.

Crews are focusing on fixing the roadway and the retaining walls damaged in the course of the Route Fire, which started on August 31st and burned over 5,200 acres before it was contained a week later.

The second phase of repairs will have all northbound lanes closed each night from Sunday, September 11 to Thursday, September 15 for the contractor to grind the existing asphalt shoulder to place a structural section for 6,000 feet just north of the concrete section, and to restripe the lanes.

Additional closures are planned throughout September and are:

Sunday, September 11 at 11:59 p.m. to Monday, September 12 at 10 a.m. for paving

Monday, September 12 at 11:59 p.m. to Tuesday, September 13 at 10 a.m. for paving

Tuesday, September 13 at 11:59 p.m. to Wednesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. for paving

Wednesday, September 14 at 11:59 p.m. to Thursday, September 15 at 10 a.m. for cleanup and restriping.



On Thursday, September 15, motorists will have three lanes to travel on northbound I-5.

Additional information and detours can be found here.