SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Naval pilot crashed in a plane that was stationed in Lemoore in southeast California, according to Navy officials

Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. officials say a F/A – 18E Super Hornet that was based at the Naval Air Station in Lemoore crashed near the Trona, Calif.

It was confirmed that the pilot was killed in the incident according to officials.

No one else was injured in the crash according to officials.

The name of the pilot has not been released at this time.