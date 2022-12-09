LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Santa Claus and his reindeer will have a little help getting around the Central Valley this holiday season thanks to the Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore’s Search and Rescue unit.

On the morning of Friday, December 16 the SAR MH-60S helicopter will land at the two NAS Lemoore base schools where Santa Claus will hand out treats and high-fives to students.

From there, he will take off and fly over 26 other schools in the Central Valley. Santa will wave to the excited children below from the helicopter’s right side as he makes his rounds to each elementary school.

The NAS has provided an approximate timeline of when Santa will fly over a long list of schools.

1. Stratford: 10:20-10:35 a.m.

2. Central: 10:25-10:40 a.m.

3. Kit Carson: 10:30-10:50 a.m.

4. Kings River-Hardwick: 10:35-10:55 a.m.

5. Hanford Christian: 10:35-10:55 a.m.

6. Hamilton: 10:40-11:00 a.m.

7. Lee Richmond: 10:40-11:00 a.m.

8. Washington: 10:40-11:00 a.m.

9. Monroe: 10:45-11:05 a.m.

10. Jefferson: 10:45-11:05 a.m.

11. St. Rose McCarthy: 10:45-11:05 a.m.

12. Lincoln: 10:50-11:10 a.m.

13. MLK: 10:50-11:10 a.m.

14. Roosevelt: 10:50-11:10 a.m.

15. Simas: 10:55-11:15 a.m.

16. Frontier: 10:55-11:15 a.m.

17. Pioneer: 10:55-11:15 a.m.

18. Armona: 10:55-11:15 a.m.

19. Island: 11:00-11:20 a.m.

20. Meadow Lane: 11:00-11:25 a.m.

21. MIQ: 11:00-11:25 a.m.

22. Cinnamon: 11:00-11:25 a.m.

23. Kings Christian: 11:00-11:25 a.m.

24. Lemoore: 11:00-11:25 a.m.

25. P.W. Engvall: 11:00-11:25 a.m.

26. Freedom: 11:00-11:25 a.m.

This annual event is a favorite among the community and is a holiday highlight for many kids.