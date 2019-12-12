Naval Air Station Lemoore family honored Oscar J. Temores, a Navy master-at-arms

LEMOORE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Naval Air Station Lemoore family honored 23-year-old Oscar J. Temores this afternoon as his procession passed through NAS Lemoore.

Oscar J. Temores, a Navy master-at-arms, died after a crash in Virginia Beach.

Temores will be taken to the Peoples Funeral Chapel in Hanford. Oscar J. Temores leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old son

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.