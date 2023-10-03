LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A jet from the Naval Air Station Fallon has been recovered in Lemoore thanks to teamwork between several agencies, the Naval Air Station Lemoore (NASL) announced on Tuesday.

Officials say the Naval Air Station Fallon F-16 recovered departed the runway during a routine training mission.

Photo Courtesy: The Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The NASL says the coordinated effort of the NASL Public Works, NASL Transportation, Fresno Air National Guard, NASL Air Operations, Fed Fire, Edwards Air Force Base, American Crane Rental, and several of NASL’s avionics technicians took precise planning and they were able to safely move the jet back onto the runway without any complications.