Thunderstorms knocks power to nearly 10k customers and brings downpours to Fresno area

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A strong thunderstorm brought power outages for nearly 10,000 customers, flooded streets, along with downpours, pea-sized hail and 30 mph winds across the Fresno area Sunday afternoon.

Pacific Gas and Electric reported that nearly 10,000 people are without power across Fresno in an area encompassing parts of the Tower District, central and east Fresno.

Roadway flooding was reported across the area, including Armstrong Avenue just south of Herndon Avenue in Clovis. Armstrong is flooded from Herndon to Ashlan.

The National Weather Service issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory around 12:30 p.m. for the Fresno area for thunderstorm downpours until 3:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Hanford Ca has Issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas For, Central Fresno County in Central California. https://t.co/ACjbJu8aO2 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1H2U1lfsRd — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) December 8, 2019

The weather service earlier issued a significant weather advisory just after noon for central Fresno and south-central Madera County for a strong thunderstorm that was observed by a trained weather spotter moving over Clovis at 10 mph.

Significant Weather Advisory for South Central Madera and Central Fresno Counties until 100 PM PST. https://t.co/TSN1IICIYn #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eoXTW3fdOm — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) December 8, 2019

Torrential rainfall was reported to be occurring with this storm, which could lead to localized flooding, officials said.

