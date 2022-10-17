FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Monday, Oct. 17, is National Pasta Day, and with the fall-like temperatures arriving in Fresno, here is a list of the best restaurants to try this classic Italian dish and knock off the Monday blues with some marinara sauce.
You can find a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Fresno, as listed on Tripadvisor.
#20. DiCicco’s Old Town Clovis
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 408 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA 93612
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#19. Piazza Del Pane Italian Cafe
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 799 W Palmdon Dr, Fresno, CA 93704-1080
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#18. Mike’s Pizzaria
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Address: 2767 W Shaw, Fresno, CA 93711-3316
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#17. Olive Garden Italian Kitchen
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Soups
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6725 N Riverside Dr, Fresno, CA 93722-9309
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#16. DiCiccos Italian Restaurants
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 144 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93701-1911
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#15. Piemonte’s Italian Deli
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 616 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3225
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#14. DiCiccos Italian Restaurants
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1530 E Nees Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-2380
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#13. Piazza del Pane
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: Cedar and Nees, Fresno, CA
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#12. Parma
– Tripadvisor lists this restaurant twice. For the rating, see below.
#11. Mike’s Pizzaria
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3228 N West Ave, Fresno, CA 93705-3401
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#10. Di Cicco’s Restaurant- Fresno
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5251 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-6703
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#9. Oggi Cosi Si Mangia
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1110 N van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3432
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#8. Bella Pasta
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6745 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#7. Cosmopolitan Tavern
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: Fresno Street, Fresno, CA
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#6. Ovidios Italian Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3097 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-1609
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#5. Five
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1110 E Champlain Dr, Fresno, CA 93720-5025
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#4. The Old Spaghetti Factory
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1610 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-8102
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#3. DiCicco’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2221 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3408
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#2. Parma
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 6729 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704-1075
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#1. The Annex Kitchen
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2257 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3408
– Read more on Tripadvisor