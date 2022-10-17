FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Monday, Oct. 17, is National Pasta Day, and with the fall-like temperatures arriving in Fresno, here is a list of the best restaurants to try this classic Italian dish and knock off the Monday blues with some marinara sauce.

You can find a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Fresno, as listed on Tripadvisor.

#20. DiCicco’s Old Town Clovis

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 408 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA 93612

#19. Piazza Del Pane Italian Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 799 W Palmdon Dr, Fresno, CA 93704-1080

#18. Mike’s Pizzaria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 2767 W Shaw, Fresno, CA 93711-3316

#17. Olive Garden Italian Kitchen

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Soups

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6725 N Riverside Dr, Fresno, CA 93722-9309

#16. DiCiccos Italian Restaurants

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 144 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93701-1911

#15. Piemonte’s Italian Deli

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 616 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3225

#14. DiCiccos Italian Restaurants

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1530 E Nees Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-2380

#13. Piazza del Pane

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Cedar and Nees, Fresno, CA

#12. Parma

– Tripadvisor lists this restaurant twice. For the rating, see below.

#11. Mike’s Pizzaria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3228 N West Ave, Fresno, CA 93705-3401

#10. Di Cicco’s Restaurant- Fresno

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5251 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-6703

#9. Oggi Cosi Si Mangia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1110 N van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3432

#8. Bella Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6745 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704

#7. Cosmopolitan Tavern

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Fresno Street, Fresno, CA

#6. Ovidios Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3097 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-1609

#5. Five

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1110 E Champlain Dr, Fresno, CA 93720-5025

#4. The Old Spaghetti Factory

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1610 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-8102

#3. DiCicco’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2221 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3408

#2. Parma

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 6729 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704-1075

#1. The Annex Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2257 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3408

