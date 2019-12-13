National Parks Service K-9 dies after long career

Local News

(KSEE/KGPE) – Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks announced the passing of patrol and narcotics K-9 Bronco.

The National Parks Service said, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce K-9 Bronco has passed.”  

He faithfully served Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks for years as a patrol and narcotics canine. He died just short of his 16th birthday.

The canine program was established by Ranger Scott Martin who was Bronco’s first handler. When Ranger Martin moved on, Ranger Todd Bonds became his handler. 

He participated in numerous raids on illegal marijuana cultivation sites as part of the park’s Marijuana Interdiction and Tactical Team. 

After his retirement, Bronco enjoyed walks and his favorite food, hot dogs.

Thank you, Bronco!

