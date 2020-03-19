National parks are open — with some changes — amid coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE/CNN) — One silver lining of the coronavirus pandemic is entry to all national parks is now free.

The Secretary of the Interior has directed the National Park Service to stop collecting entrance fees.

Other cities and states have also waived fees to parks in an effort to support social distancing.

Park officials say they want stir crazy citizens to be able to embrace nature and get out of their homes.

Once outside, they will still be asked to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing.

But these wide-open spaces offer plenty of room — and fresh air — to do just that.

While outdoor park spaces will remain open, other more crowded public park areas will be closed.

It may be best to check ahead on the National Park Service’s website — there is a special section on coronavirus.

Locally, Yosemite National Park said the park entrances remain open along with hiking trails and the outdoor spaces around the Yosemite Village.

The park’s visitor centers the Yosemite Valley Theater, the Yosemite Museum, along with all restaurants and lodges inside the park are closed as of March 17.

In Yosemite Valley, the Village Store and Curry Village Gift & Grocery remain open, along with the El Portal Market and the Wawona Store.

All campgrounds in the park are closed until at least March 31.

Park officials added that gas stations located at Crane Flat, Wawona, and El Portal remain open. Park visitors are asked to purchase their park passes online.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are also open, but the parks’ visitor centers, including Kings Canyon and Foothills visitor centers, are closed, along with the Giant Forest Museum, and the parks’ Wilderness Office. Pear Lake Ski Hut is also closed.

Map of area national parks:

Courtesy of the National Park Service

Pinnacles National Park, just a two-hour drive west of Fresno near Hollister accessible from Highway 101 to the west or Highway 25 to the east, remains open but all nature centers and visitor centers are closed.

Park shuttles are not operating at this time.

More information on conditions at Pinnacles National Park can be found here.

