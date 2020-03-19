COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

National parks are open — with some changes — amid coronavirus

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE/CNN) — One silver lining of the coronavirus pandemic is entry to all national parks is now free.

The Secretary of the Interior has directed the National Park Service to stop collecting entrance fees.

Other cities and states have also waived fees to parks in an effort to support social distancing.

Park officials say they want stir crazy citizens to be able to embrace nature and get out of their homes.

Once outside, they will still be asked to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing.

But these wide-open spaces offer plenty of room — and fresh air — to do just that.

While outdoor park spaces will remain open, other more crowded public park areas will be closed.

It may be best to check ahead on the National Park Service’s website — there is a special section on coronavirus.

Locally, Yosemite National Park said the park entrances remain open along with hiking trails and the outdoor spaces around the Yosemite Village.

The park’s visitor centers the Yosemite Valley Theater, the Yosemite Museum, along with all restaurants and lodges inside the park are closed as of March 17.

In Yosemite Valley, the Village Store and Curry Village Gift & Grocery remain open, along with the El Portal Market and the Wawona Store.

All campgrounds in the park are closed until at least March 31.

Park officials added that gas stations located at Crane Flat, Wawona, and El Portal remain open. Park visitors are asked to purchase their park passes online.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are also open, but the parks’ visitor centers, including Kings Canyon and Foothills visitor centers, are closed, along with the Giant Forest Museum, and the parks’ Wilderness Office. Pear Lake Ski Hut is also closed.

Map of area national parks:

Courtesy of the National Park Service

Pinnacles National Park, just a two-hour drive west of Fresno near Hollister accessible from Highway 101 to the west or Highway 25 to the east, remains open but all nature centers and visitor centers are closed.

Park shuttles are not operating at this time.

More information on conditions at Pinnacles National Park can be found here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.