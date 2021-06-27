National HIV Testing Day highlights the importance of getting early diagnosis

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sunday marks National HIV Testing Day in America.

Each year on June 27th, National HIV Testing Day raises awareness about the importance of getting tested for HIV and getting an early diagnosis.

The theme for this year is “My Test, My Way,” which promotes the fact that there are different ways and places to get an HIV test, including self-tests that can be taken at home.

The Source LBGT+ Center is offering free HIV testing on Fridays at its location near Main and Locust Streets in Visalia.

Free HIV tests are also being offered on the 1st Monday of the month at the Public Health Department in Porterville, and on the 2nd and 3rd Monday of the month at the Hillman Healthcare Center in Tulare.