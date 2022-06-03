FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – June 3 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. In Fresno County, the Sheriff’s office says it’s easier to get your hands on a firearm today than in the last 20 years.

“A problem we’re seeing here in Fresno County, and it spreads all over, is the proliferation of ghost guns, a self-manufactured gun,” said Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Tony Botti.

Botti says National Gun Violence Awareness Day should be observed every day.

“You can easily pick up [a firearm] off the streets, you can go to gun shows and order them online without really any checks and balances,” he said.

Fresno County has around 17,000 concealed weapon permit holders.

“The most in the state,” said Botti. “These people do not get in trouble because they’re responsible, they’re carrying their gun for defense, not to use on offense.”

Programs like Advance Peace work with violent offenders or would-be shooters to get them on the right track.

“They give us an assignment, telling us what a perfect world looks like for them, and if they want to be an engineer, fighter pilot, even if they want to shoot marbles, we give them anything they need to accomplish that goal,” said program manager Aaron Foster.

Advance Peace was established in 2020 and it aims to decrease gun violence by 10% within three years.

Foster said his son was shot and killed by gangs on Memorial Day weekend in 2014; four years later, his daughter would also die from gun violence.

“They died on the same day, same way, four years apart,” he shared.

Today, Foster calls for better access to mental health services and more funding for community programs like Advance Peace.