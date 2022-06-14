FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – National Flag Day is celebrated across the country and across the Central Valley.

“I was too Hmong to be American, and I was too American to be Hmong,” said Karey Cha.

Cha was born in the Central Valley and identifies as a Hmong American.

On this National Flag Day, she shared her struggle to find the right balance.

“At home, I lived the traditional Hmong life, but then at school, I was immersed into a culture I was unfamiliar with,” she said.

She, along with many other young adults from immigrant families still struggles with that feeling that you belong here.

“Trying to find belonging in this country, I gave up trying to be the perfect Hmong daughter. I gave up trying to be the perfect student,” she said at the podium of the event.

“I made sure that enunciate my words, with the perfect American English accent,” said Cha.

Now when Karey sees the American flags posted around Old Town Clovis, to her it serves as a reminder.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to tell my story, that I know so many other immigrants have experienced,” she said.

Karey isn’t alone in seeing the flag as more than simply stars and stripes.

“I want to teach my sons how to respect our American nation, our flag, our troops, and our veterans and just give thanks to them,” said the father of two boys, Roger Harris.

In Tulare County, the Vietnam War Memorial was restored and unveiled on this flag day.

The flags you’ll see around Clovis were donated by one man, Larry Clark.

He spoke at the ceremony in Centennial Plaza and gave 50 American flags to be displayed across town.