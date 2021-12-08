Nathan Magsig announces candidacy for Congress

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Supervisor for District 5 Nathan Magsig announced his candidacy for California’s 22nd congressional district.

In a post on Facebook, the former Clovis city council member said that he’s excited to launch the campaign.

“Central California deserves a leader focused on easing burdens created by Washington, delivering water supplies that help feed the world, & managing forests to stop wildfire devastation,” said Magsig’s post on Facebook.

On Monday, current Congressman Devin Nunes announced his retirement from the House of Representatives at the end of 2021.