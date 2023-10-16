FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – For the first time since 2009, the NASCAR-sanctioned ARCA Menards Series West says they will compete at the Madera Speedway on Saturday, according to the Madera Speedway.

The speedway says A field full of Madera’s 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model graduates says they will take on the veterans of the sport in a 150-lap nationally televised stock car race on October 21.

Organizers say other models including 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models, are Pro Late Models of the Pumpkin Cup 100, and Mini Super Toyotas will also be in action. Fans can also meet the drivers of the West Series in an autograph session behind the grandstands at 7:00 p.m.

The Madera Speedway says all seating is general admission with adults priced at $35, seniors 62+ are $30, kids 6-12 are $15, and kids five and under are free.

Grandstands open at 3:30 p.m. for ARCA West practice, followed by the Jr. Late Model feature and ARCA West time trials. The Pumpkin Cup 100 for Pro Late Models goes green at approximately 6:00 p.m. before Mini Super Toyotas will race. The 51FIFTY Jr. Homecoming 150 is scheduled for an 8:05 p.m. green flag.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit 51FIFTY Jr. Homecoming ARCA 150.