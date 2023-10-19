FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Big news for racing fans, NASCAR-sanctioned racing will happen in the Central Valley this weekend.

A nationally televised race will be held at the Madera Speedway at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

“It’s the first time in a long time since 2009 that NASCAR returns to the Madera Speedway,” said Kenny Shepherd President of Madera Speedway.

The ARCA Menard Series is a stepping stone for drivers to go on to the next level in NASCAR.

“It’s really kind of the Triple-A series of NASCAR racing,” said Shepherd.

Drivers will race around one-third of a mile of paved track for 150 laps.

“Really it’s like any other sport, picture running in a sauna at 150 degrees exercising that’s what the drivers go through,” Shepherd continued.

He says many drivers in the field will have a leg up because many of them grew up racing on this track.

“More than 50 percent of the field in this NASCAR race come from the Madera speedway late model program,” Shepherd explained.

With the race just days away he says his crew has been working around the clock to get the track ready for race day

“In NASCAR they bring in some of the most powerful television there is … there has been a lot of construction on the track cutting and laying what they call timing and scoring loops a lot of fiber optic and equipment that comes in,”

He says all the hard work is worth it to bring the thrill of NASCAR to people in the Central Valley.

“For the fans, we don’t get this very often so to have NASCAR here this is very special,” said Shepherd. Tickets are on sale for 35 dollars and the gates will open at 3 o’clock on Saturday afternoon.