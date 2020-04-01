NAS Lemoore sailors on an aircraft carrier with confirmed COVID-19 cases

LEMOORE, California (KGPE) – An aircraft carrier carrying thousands of sailors – many of them from Naval Air Station Lemoore – remains docked in Guam following a COVID-19 outbreak onboard.

Officials did not say if any of the confirmed novel coronavirus patients are from NAS Lemoore.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt deployed from San Diego in January with more than 4,000 onboard. On Friday, the U.S. Navy confirmed 750 sailors on the ship are stationed at the Central Valley base.

In a conference call Tuesday, the Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet did not discuss any numbers related to coronavirus cases onboard or say how many sailors have deboarded, but did confirm that none have been hospitalized, are on ventilators, or are in critical condition.

“We are social distancing to the best of our ability,” said Adm. John Aquilino Commander of the United States Pacific Fleet. “We are cleaning the ship multiple times a day we are washing our hands, you know all the personal hygiene events that are going on that has been directed of all of our sailors.”

The Commander would not go into details on demographics – but did say on average the age of those on aircraft carriers like this are in their early 20s.

Officials added that everyone on board will be tested and quarantined accordingly.

