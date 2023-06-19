LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A special treat for servicemembers at NAS Lemoore on Saturday from a Hollywood favorite.

Gary Sinise, the actor famous for playing Lt. Dan in “Forrest Gump”, has used his role as a platform to bring entertainment to bases around the country with the creation of the Lt. Dan band.

NAS Lemoore is not only the band’s latest stop but they say is their first time at the Naval Air Base.

Sinise says he wants the band to visit as many military bases as possible.

“We created the band about 20 years ago and we started playing and I think we’ve done over 550 concerts for the military. We’re just trying to hit as many bases as we can, but it was my first time at Lemoore so thank you for having me,” says Sinse.

The actor stopped by the naval air station Saturday for the concert.

Sinise also created the Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by creating and supporting unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities.