Nancy Pelosi demands apology from Fresno salon owner, Pelosi claims her appointment was a ‘set up’

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Nancy Pelosi is speaking out, demanding an apology from a hair salon in San Francisco.

Pelosi got her hair done Monday before hair salons were allowed to operate in the Bay Area.

That salon is owned by a Fresno native Erica Kious. Kious also provides hair services near Palm and Nees Avenues.

The general manager of Sola Salon Studios says she’s a good person who got caught in the crossfire, but Pelosi throwing Kious’ salon in the San Francisco under the bus.

“This salon owes me an apology for setting up, we trusted a neighbor salon that I’ve been to for years,” Pelosi said.

The salon controversy continues after a video surfaced of the Speaker of The House, was seen getting her hair done in San Francisco on Monday.

At that point, salons were not allowed to operate – at all. And only allowed to offer outdoor services starting the next day, on Tuesday.

To make matters worse, Pelosi was not wearing a protective mask for at least some of her time in the salon. She has called out President Trump often for not wearing a mask at public events.

“If the salon is saying that we’re able to do this and they’re not, then they should have not had said that and they should not have been open,” she said.

General manager of Sola Salon Mike Diaz, says Kious is currently subletting space from a stylist who has a studio inside the Sola salon.

“She’s her own boss, so she’s a great person, we love Erica, so you know it’s just a sticky situation, everyone’s kind of frustrated,” Diaz said.

“If Nancy Pelosi believes that salons are safe enough for her to get her hair done than she should be fighting for salons all over California to open up,” said Jennifer Montoya, a hairstylist, and owner of Vintage Rose Studio.

Montoya operates out of the same building as Kious. President Trump taking out Pelosi in a Tweet, that reads in part, “Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask – despite constantly lecturing everyone else.”

In Fresno County salons were able to operate inside again as of Monday.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.