Name change being considered for Fresno’s Meux Home due to controversial past

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – The historic Meux Home in Downtown Fresno might change its name because of its controversial past.

Thomas Meux served in the confederate army, after retiring as an assistant surgeon, he moved to Fresno and lived in the house.

Because of his past, the Fresno City Council could soon vote to keep the name or change it.

This all started in October when the Fresno City Council approved the historic preservation commission to look at city buildings and assets that were named after people.

Patrick Boyd is the Chair of the Historic Preservation Commission. Boyd said when they were given these tasks, they had to look at hundreds of buildings.

“Go through that list of city assets and determine if any of those names had a link to a racist or bigots’ history,” said Boyd.

Boyd said they combed through many buildings and assets and most of them were good. But one did stand out that they decided to move forward with.

“We are making the connections with a person of history that has racist or bigoted connection to history and we are essentially pushing that forward to council so they can determine what to do with it,” said Boyd.

According to Boyd, Thomas R. Meux served in the confederate army and later moved to Fresno and worked as a surgeon in the valley for years, if not decades.

Boyd said they were supposed to vote and have councilmembers look into changing the name. Due to Zoom complications, they will have to wait till June.

Mike Sanchez is the Assistant Director for Planning and Development for the city of Fresno. Sanchez said they held their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night but have to redo the vote due to technology glitches.

“There were some zoom difficulties on the agenda so not everyone that was able to participate cold so as a result all the times on the agenda were continued to June 28th,” said Sanchez.

Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld has openly spoken against changing historic buildings and blames the cancel culture for this new trend.

“I am not interested in canceling him or canceling anyone else. Part of his history was he served in the confederate army as a surgeon have no problem of people knowing that about him, but we don’t need to cancel people or participate in this cancel culture,” said Bredefeld.

The Historic Preservation Commission will hold their next meeting June 28th.