FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A naked man was hit and killed by a car on Highway 99 in central Fresno Thursday night, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP says they received calls of a vehicle that crashed into a center median wall and a pedestrian running in the lanes of traffic in the area of Highway 99 at Belmont Avenue around 10:00 p.m.

When CHP officers arrived on the scene they say they found an abandoned crashed vehicle in the center divider of northbound Highway 99, just south of Highway 180.

CHP officers say they observed an unclothed man walking on Highway 99 near Belmont Avenue. As CHP units arrived to assist the man, they say he ran towards the center divider wall.

Officers say the naked man climbed over the wall and directly into the path of approaching traffic on Highway 99 and was struck by a vehicle. He died at the scene.

According to CHP, it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor, on the part of the pedestrian, pending toxicology results.