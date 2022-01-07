Naked man arrested after backing into police car in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A naked man was arrested after backing into a police car early Friday morning in northwest Fresno, according to Fresno police officers.

Officers said they were in the area of Bullard and Blackstone avenues when an officer noticed a vehicle at a car dealership. When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver backed into the squad car and took off.

Officers said they were able to stop the vehicle after a short chase, when the driver hit a light pole. When officers pulled the driver out, he was naked.

Neither the driver nor the officers were injured, police said.