Naked man arrested after backing into police car in northwest Fresno, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A naked man was arrested after backing into a police car early Friday morning in northwest Fresno, according to Fresno police officers. 

Officers said they were in the area of Bullard and Blackstone avenues when an officer noticed a vehicle at a car dealership. When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver backed into the squad car and took off.

Officers said they were able to stop the vehicle after a short chase, when the driver hit a light pole. When officers pulled the driver out, he was naked. 

Neither the driver nor the officers were injured, police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com