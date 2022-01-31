FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A Fresno homeless man is speaking up after he delivered his baby in the tent he and his girlfriend were living in at Roeding Regional Park.

“We weren’t even at the hospital, that is what hurt me and shocked me the most. My baby was born inside a tent on the side of a park.”

23-year-old Richard Rojas-Renteria has been homeless for 14 years. For the last six months, he and his 26-year-old girlfriend have lived at Roeding Regional Park.

“Being homeless, it is not the place to be,” said Rojas-Renteria.

Rojas-Renteria said on Friday afternoon his girlfriend started to have stomach pains. She was still a month away from her due date but within minutes Rojas-Renteria had to do the unimaginable: he had to deliver their baby.

“All I had to do was catch and make sure that the baby was breathing and the whole time I was sitting there holding the baby,” he said. “I gave the baby to her and I literally took my sweater off to wrap the baby in it so it wouldn’t be cold, wouldn’t get dirty.”

Rojas-Renteria called 911 and according to the ambulance call log, the ambulance got there within eight minutes. His girlfriend and baby were taken to the hospital. Rojas-Renteria said the baby is doing good but his girlfriend is still recovering after losing a lot of blood from the birth. Alex Zuba with Barrios Unidos filled a truck bed with diapers, wipes, and other supplies for the new family. He said over the years the housing crisis in Fresno has gotten worse.

“There is not a lot of housing here,” said Zuba. “Not a lot of affordable housing. We see it so often and it is only getting worse.”

RH Builders and Turning Point of California are working to find Rojas-Renteria and his family a shelter to stay. Executive Director Katie Wilber said each day advocates are out trying to find housing for the homeless, especially for those of high priority like pregnant women, so something like this doesn’t happen.

“We do want to prioritize those individuals and make sure that their needs are being met,” said Wilbur.

Rojas-Renteria said he is thankful for the community support and plans to get back to work to support his family.

The Big Red Church is taking donations until 3:00 p.m. every day this week, and the community is also asking if someone can provide a storage unit for the family so the family can store their new things.