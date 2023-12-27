FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Music lovers unite, Boomerang Vintage Audio will be hosting the Fresno Music Swap next week.

The event will be on Jan. 7, 2024, at Fulton 55 which is located at 875 Divisadero, Fresno, CA.

Event organizers say there will be over 20 local and traveling vendors bringing their record collections.

There will also be posters, cassettes, CDs, and vintage music clothing on sale.

The event will be for those who are 21 and up. Early entry is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Early entry tickets are $10 and will be available at Tower District Records.

The event is free and will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.