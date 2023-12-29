FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is ending the year with a big drop in crime.

Both Police Chief Paco Balderrama and Major Jerry Dyer feel that, on top of having the department with the highest staffing ever in the city’s history, they’re getting outside help to bring down the crime rate.

Since 2021, Fresno has seen homicides drop by almost half. A 25-year record high of 74 homicides just two years ago, seems like a distant memory.

“We recently met with a lot of our gang member leadership,” Chief Balderrama said. “We asked them, what is your take on it? Why are homicides down, why are shootings down? His response? Man, you guys aren’t letting up, and people aren’t getting away with it.”

The Fresno Police Department believes the numbers tell the story.

“As you see the number of shootings go down, you see the number of cops go up. It has a positive effect throughout,” said Balderrama.

The number of officers has never been higher, with 859 current active patrol officers.

“One shooting can tie up five to 12 officers for one to three hours,” he said. “Imagine what 732 shootings will do to you in a year.”

The city saw 732 shootings in 2020. Shootings saw a massive reduction as well, with 344 total in 2023. The strategy for reducing shootings?

“Consistency and accountability,” responded Balderrama.

The same motto for Fresno’s Advance Peace leader, Aaron Foster.

“Consistency,” Foster said. “Hiring people with experience who speak the language. Having trust in the community. Give them opportunities to make change, positive change if that.”

Advance Peace works by creating relationships with gang members and the community, and doing what they can to stop shootings and retaliations before they happen.

“Our relationships, people come to us before they shoot. Give us an opportunity to make change or the tools that it takes, to not use the gun and settle the dispute,” he said.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says teamwork is the key.

“Organizations out there whether it’s on the prevention side, but also Advance Peace who we know are intervening, preventing shootings from occurring,” said Mayor Dyer.

Chief Balderrama added that the force is still growing. On January 14th, there will be another swear-in ceremony, where the department will have a total of 873 patrol officers. The most the city has ever had.