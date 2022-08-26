FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect accused of a fatal shooting in Queens, New York, was found in Fresno County, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

According to PIX11 in New York, a 31-year-old man was fatally shot in the neck and stomach inside a parked car in Queens, New York in June. The suspect was later identified as 20-year-old Rajtirath Bassi.

Deputies in Fresno County say the NYPD had an arrest warrant for Bassi and contacted the United States Marshals Service’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, to which Fresno County has a deputy on the team. This deputy and NYPD detectives teamed up and traveled to Fresno to a location and were able to find and arrest Bassi.

Bassi was booked in the Fresno County Jail on August 16 and on a flight back to New York with detectives on August 18, according to deputies. PIX11 reported that back in New York, Bassi will be facing charges relating to the homcide as well as charges for criminal possession of a weapon.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department says this is a great example of communication and teamwork between law enforcement to arrest this suspect.