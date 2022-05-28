FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say they are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead in a car Saturday morning in Fresno County.

Around 6:00 a.m., deputies were called out to the area of Van Ness and Bullard avenues after it was reported that a man and woman appeared to be injured in a parked car.

When deputies arrived, they found the man and woman had already passed away from gunshot wounds.

Officials say the man and woman knew each other and the incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

“The Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the community that this case poses no danger to members of the public as we do not have any outstanding suspects in this case,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a press release about the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204.