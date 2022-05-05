FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two murder charges have been filed against the man suspected of starting a fire that killed his 1-year-old niece and his 5-month-old nephew, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Filimon Robert Hurtado, 29, of Fresno is also facing a charge for the attempted murder of the young girl and young boy’s mother, Claudia Ruiz Marin. Marin remains in the hospital with severe burns and her condition is described as critical, according to officials.

In addition to the murder and attempted murder charges, the DA’s office has also filed charges against Hurtado of arson causing great bodily injury.

Officials with the District Attorney’s Office say that they are conducting the necessary analysis on whether to seek the death penalty.

Hurtado is scheduled to be arraigned in Fresno County Superior Court on Friday.