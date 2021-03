FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Formal murder charges were filed against Demarcus Vega, following the shooting death of Fresno street vendor Lorenzo Perez in what was described as an execution-style killing on March 21.

According to Fresno County Superior Court, the 18-year-old from Palmdale is due to be arraigned Tuesday for the murder of the 45-year-old father of four.

Investigators are yet to announce a motive for the murder.