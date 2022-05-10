KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — There will be no murder charges for the woman accused of drug use resulting in the death of her unborn child, Adora Perez’s attorney announced Monday.

After spending more than 1,000 days in county jail, officials from the Kings County District Attorney’s office announced that the charges against Perez would be dropped.

On Dec. 31, 2017, Perez gave birth to the stillborn baby at a Hanford birthing center. Nurses there say they found traces of meth in both mother and child.

In April, Perez’s defense attorney said that she had grieved the child.

“She went to the hospital, she was excited to deliver this child, and yet like many women in this country,” said Audrey Barron, a member of Perez’s defense team.

In a statement released, Attorney General Rob Bonta said the decision to dismiss the criminal charge against Adora Perez “is a victory for justice and the rule of law.”

“We owe it to all Californians to ensure the pain of loss is not compounded by violation of privacy and unjust prosecution. California law is clear: We do not criminalize people for the loss of a pregnancy.”