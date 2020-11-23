Mural dedicated to Fresno street vendor killed in shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A mural was dedicated to a Fresno street vendor after being killed in a shooting.

53-year-old Jose Rivera was killed in a drive-by shooting in Fresno on Friday. He was a father and a well-known street vendor.

“Not just his family, but us too as a community are very touched by it because who would have ever thought that just a humble vendor that’s just trying to make ends meet for his family just randomly gets attacked and doesn’t survive?” said Fresno artist Omar “Super” Huerta.

Now, his family, police and the community are all left wondering who would do this, and why.

“No clues whatsoever,” said Huerta. “I mean, if we’re speaking of a person that was, you know, real humble dude, real dedicated to his family, that has no troubles with anyone.”

When Huerta heard the news, he decided to pay his respects in the best way he knows how – with a mural in Jose’s honor located in Fresno, where he was known and admired by so many.

“The stories that I’ve heard of him being humbled and him sometimes even giving some of his products away to people who couldn’t afford them, so there’s a great story about him, not just as a vendor, unfortunately he was a victim, but as a person overall,” said Huerta.

Huerta said he hope this mural will bring people together to take a stand against the senseless violence in our community.

He also hopes it will help Jose‘s family heal from this terrible loss.

The mural is located at 1444 C Street in Fresno.

Rivera’s son has also set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-my-father-the-jose-rivera-memorial

