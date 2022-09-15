MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after a three-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 41 and Avenue 15, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Around 8:16 a.m. CHP Madera officers say they were called to the report of a crash with an ambulance responding.

When CHP officers arrived at the scene they located three vehicles on the scene and one person identified as a woman deceased.

Officers say that two vehicles described as a Toyota Corolla and a RAM pick-up truck were traveling northbound and they believe at one point the Corolla hit the pick-up sending it to the southbound lane and crashed head-on with a BMW.

CHP authorities say, the driver of the Corolla died at the scene and the BMW driver sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The pick-up driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but CHP officers say that alcohol appears not to be a factor.