FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were detained and released after a party with shots fired at an east-central Fresno “Airbnb” Monday morning, according to Fresno police officers.

Police say they responded to the area of Locan and Shields avenue around 3:30 a.m. for a report of multiple shots fired in the area. When officers arrived they say they found multiple shell casings in the street with at least one vehicle being hit by the gunfire.













According to police, the shots were fired at a party at a rented “Airbnb”. The owner of the Airbnb arrived and allowed officers inside the home.

A homeowner in the area captured what appears to be gunfire and a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. It’s unknown if the vehicle is related.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.