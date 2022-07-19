TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives in Tulare are investigating a string of armed robberies in Pixley, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they were called to Big B’s Travel Center around midnight for a call of an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, they say someone walked into the store with a gun, demanded money, and took off with cash.

Deputies say after the first robbery, the Pixley Shell Station at 560 E. Terra Bella Avenue and the AM/PM at 12146 Avenue 118 in Pixley were also robbed.

No injuries were reported. Anyone wishing to provide information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.