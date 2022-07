FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four vehicles were involved in a crash Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP says the crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on Highway 180 near Peach Avenue. A van transporting five to six people was involved. One of the drivers of the vehicles involved may have been under the influence, officers say.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Multiple people were transported to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.