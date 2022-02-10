Multiple people displaced after fire at an apartment complex in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Pacific Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power to an apartment complex after a fire in a garage in central Fresno Wednesday night.

The fire was reported around 11:00 p.m. near Princeton Avenue and First Street.

Fire crews said they were able to keep the fire from spreading to surrounding apartments however the fire damaged the power wiring.

Fresno fire said several people were displaced because of the power outage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.